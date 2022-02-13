CELINA, Ohio (WANE) – A woman is dead after being hit by a truck while walking across the highway.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the situation. It was reported as a fatal crash around 1:47 p.m. Saturday at 9155 US 127 in Celina.

Police said Marjorie M. Gehm, 69, of Celina, Ohio was at her mailbox across the road from her home and started to cross back over the highway when she was hit by a 2020 Dodge Truck. The driver was Kevin N. McLane, 22, of Lakeview, Ohio.

Gehm was pronounced dead at the scene. McLane did not report any injuries and received moderate damage to his truck.

The crash is under investigation.