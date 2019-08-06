Truck hits building after brakes fail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A pickup truck slammed into a building after its brakes failed. It happened around 1:45 Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of W. Jefferson Blvd. and Main Street.

The owner of M&B Auto Sales told WANE 15 News he was in the lot when saw the truck heading toward the building. He got out of the way in time. Nobody was hurt.

The pickup was heading east on W. Jefferson Blvd., near Catalpa Street, when the brakes in the truck apparently failed. The driver veered off the road, avoiding hitting two other cars, before hitting the building.