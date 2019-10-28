Truck fire on I-69 slows traffic to one lane; minor injuries reported

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Traffic was slowed to one lane on Interstate 69 after a truck caught fire Monday afternoon.

Dispatchers reported a truck fire on I-69 northbound just south of the Jefferson Blvd. exit around 5:30 p.m. near the 302 mile marker.

First responders reported there were minor injuries at the scene with one person seen taken from the scene in an ambulance. Fire crews appeared to have the scene under control within roughly 30 minutes.

Traffic was still restricted to one lane at 6:15 p.m.

It is not yet clear what caused the fire.