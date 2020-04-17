Truck driver airlifted after rollover crash on I-69

Emergency crews from Huntington County, Markle, and Warren work a semi rollover crash near the 284 mile marker of I-69 N. The driver of the truck had to be airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital.

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A semi truck driver was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after crashing on I-69 early Friday morning.

According to the Markle Volunteer Fire Department, the driver was heading north near mile marker 284 between Markle and Warren, when he lost control for an unknown reason and crashed into the median ditch in a construction zone.

The truck and the milk tanker it was hauling rolled over, causing significant damage to the cab.

Emergency crews responded to the scene just before 1 a.m. They had to use power tools to remove the driver from the cab.

Because of his injuries and the location of the crash, a medical helicopter also responded to the scene. Police shut down the entire interstate for a while so the helicopter could land in the southbound lanes of I-69.

After the man was airlifted, police reopened the southbound lanes and one northbound lane.

The man’s condition was unclear, but fire officials at the scene said he was alive when the helicopter took off.

No other vehicles appeared to have been involved and no other injuries were reported.