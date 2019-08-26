Truck crashes into house, both catch on fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police and fire officials are investigating a crash into a house that led to a fire early Monday morning.

Police officials said a truck was heading north on Broadway around 1:30 a.m. when it drove onto the east sidewalk and hit a utility pole, snapping it in half. The truck then continued across the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and crashed into the front porch of a triplex house.

The truck then burst into flames as it rested up against the house at 2623 Broadway. Shortly after that, the house caught on fire also.

According to fire officials, three people who lived in the home were able to safely evacuate before crews arrived.

One man who lived in the house said he heard the crash, woke up, and ran outside. He said another man who he believes was the driver ran up to him covered in blood and said “somebody crashed into your house.” The man then asked the resident for a ride and ran off after he said no.

By the time police arrived, the driver of the truck was not at the scene anymore. They searched the area for the man and any evidence that might lead them to him.

A Fort Wayne Fire Department battalion chief said his firefighters focused their initial efforts on searching the truck and home for people. When they didn’t find anyone, they worked to put out the truck fire, which was the main source of flames. Then they sprayed the flames that had spread to the house.

It took crews about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

They were able to contain the flames to the front porch and front facade of the house. There was moderate smoke and water damage throughout it though.

Indiana Michigan Power reported around 300 customers without power in the area as a result of the truck snapping a utility pole and knocking down power lines. According to I&M’s website, crews expected to have power restored by 6 a.m. You can CLICK HERE for updates.

Police shut down several blocks of Broadway while fire, wrecker, and utility crews worked the situation.