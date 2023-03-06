AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) Funeral arrangements for Master Trooper James R. Bailey have been released. Trooper Bailey died Friday after being struck by a vehicle on I-69 in DeKalb County.

Visitation will take place Friday, March 10 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the County Line Church of God located at 7716 N. County Line Rd. E, in Auburn.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 11th 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Garrett High School, 801 E Houston St, Garrett.

Memorial donations may be made to DeKalb Humane Society or Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.