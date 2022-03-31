JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A California man faces felony charges after an Indiana State Trooper found more than 70 pounds of marijuana in his SUV during a traffic stop on I-65 Tuesday afternoon.

The trooper pulled the SUV over in the southbound lanes of the interstate near Seymour and he became suspicious.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of approximately 60 vacuum sealed bags of what appeared to be marijuana. The pot weighed more than 70 pounds and has an estimated street value of $150,000 to $200,000.

More than $16,000 in cash was also found inside the vehicle.

Arman Hakobyan, 37, of Chatsworth, California was taken into custody and faces initial charges of Dealing over 10 lbs. of Marijuana and Possession of Marijuana.