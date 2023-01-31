ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) A traffic stop early Monday morning led to the discovery of 10 pounds of marijuana allegedly on its way from California to Massachusetts.

The stop for unsafe lane movement happened at 1:15 a.m. according to a news release from Indiana State Police. The Mercedes SUV was occupied by two men who told the trooper they were travelling back to Massachusetts from California. The trooper saw open containers of alcohol and had reason to believe the men were impaired. He cold also smell the strong odor of marijuana coming from the car.

A search of the SUV turned up a garbage bag with 10 individual bags of marijuana; each weighing about a pound.

The driver and passenger were both taken into custody and transported to the Steuben County jail for further investigation.

The passenger, Abdulkarim Mbarushimana, 30, Worcester, Massachusetts, was arrested and booked into custody for Dealing Marijuana, a Level 5 Felony.

After completing a battery of field sobriety tests with the driver, Eric Njoroge Mwangi, 24, Worcester, Massachusetts, he too was also placed under arrest and booked into the custody on related charges- Dealing Marijuana, a Level 5 Felony, and (3) Misdemeanor charges related to Operating While Intoxicated and Possession of Marijuana.