FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) If you aren’t feeling sick, odds are someone you know is. Respiratory illnesses are spreading with cases of RSV, the flu, and COVID-19 on the rise according to the Allen County Department of Health.

Influenza-like illness is rising across the state, according to the Indiana Department of Health, and at least 10 Hoosiers have died. Nationally, most cases have been Influenza A (H1N1), the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported, and hospitalizations among all age groups have increased by 200% in the past four weeks.

Through Thursday, December 21, the Department of Health has reported 1,368 new cases of COVID-19 this month. Through the same period in November, there were 629 cases.

RSV hospitalizations also have risen sharply in recent weeks, according to the CDC.

The Department of Health urges residents to do the following to help minimize transmission of respiratory viruses: