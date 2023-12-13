ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) — Recently, two Trine University civil engineering students presented a report analyzing trail crossing intersections in Fort Wayne to city officials.

According to the university, Camden Nagel and Tyler Hunt reviewed 84 hours of footage to compile data on the number of interactions between vehicles and trail users at trail crossings and the results of those interactions.

“We get this daunting number and the professors are kind of like ‘just get it done,'” Nagel said.

The analysis and report stemmed from a partnership between Trine University and the City of Fort Wayne that aims to improve safety at trail crossing intersections in the Summit City.

Both Nagel and Hunt said overhead crosswalk signs seemed to be more effective in providing safe trail crossing interactions than newer flashing light signs for trail crossings.

They also said proper training for drivers could lead to safer interactions.

“Until we do better driver education with signage and how to interact with these different traffic control devices, maybe older is better right now,” Nagel said.

Nagel and Hunt said the goal of the analysis and report is to keep trail users as safe as possible while not impeding traffic flow at trail crossings.

The partnership also allows students to apply classroom knowledge to real-world situations, build their resumes and develop their professional artwork.