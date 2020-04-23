Trine University planning return to campus for fall semester

It’s not clear how many northeast Indiana universities will approach the fall semester because of the COVID-19 pandemic. One local university announced Thursday plans for students and staff to return to campus in the fall.

Trine University sent out the following release regarding the return plan:

ANGOLA, Ind. (04/23/2020) – Trine University President Earl D. Brooks II, Ph.D., today informed university students, faculty and staff of the university’s intention to welcome students back to campus in August, subject to federal, state and local health guidelines.

Trine’s fall semester is scheduled to start Aug. 24.

Brooks said that while the university plans to operate as normally as possible, it could be a “new” normal.

“Working within guidelines from federal, state and local health authorities, we will do everything in our power to safely provide the highest quality residential educational experience, the kind of education for which this university is so well known,” he said.

Plans for the fall include two possible scenarios, Brooks said: traditional seated classes only, or a hybrid that includes a blend of online and seated classes.

The university also is improving systems and processes to frequently sanitize the campus, and plans to work with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital and others to develop protocols for evaluating and maintaining the health of the campus, Brooks said. Considerations for the fall include limits on the size of gatherings, changes to classroom and lab procedures, and a face covering requirement in certain situations, depending on data and guidance from state and local health officials.

“Our enrollment projections for the fall are strong and we are all excited about seeing our campus begin the return to the vibrancy of pre-coronavirus times,” Brooks said. “However, we also know that we are all subject to the status of the virus and to state and local guidelines. We have learned much during the past two months, but some things that we already knew have been strongly reaffirmed: We have excellent students, committed and caring faculty and staff – and this is truly a great university.”

