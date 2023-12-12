ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) — For the 2024 spring semester, Trine University will reduce the tuition rate for online undergraduate students.

Students in TrineOnline will now pay $299 per credit hour. Opposed to the Fall 2023 price of $399 per hour. Tuition for military, master’s and doctorate remains unchanged.

According to a press release, Vice President of Online and International Studies Keirsten Eberts said, “We know rising costs remain a barrier for many families to pursuing higher education, even though completing a degree is one of the best ways to advance in your career and increase your income.”

TrineOnline offers more than 200 online courses that use open educational resources, which eliminate textbook costs. Over 40 academic programs are offered, with no set times for classes making them easier to accomplish.