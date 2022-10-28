FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Every year around Halloween, parents are warned to check their child’s candy before they eat it.

Warnings of razorblades, drugs, and other tamperings have led to scares, but are they necessary?

Sgt. Jeremy Webb with the Fort Wayne Police Department said it’s unlikely to happen.

“You know, I’ve been on 17 years and I’ve never heard anything about about poisoned candy,” said Webb.

Candy being poisoned or tampered with is most likely a craze, and many sources say that it’s been seen in very isolated instances.

Webb still encourages parents to use common sense and throw out any candy that has been opened, and to refuse food that isn’t packaged.

Still, Webb said tainted candy isn’t the only myth surrounding the scariest day of the year.

“I know there’s a myth that somehow burglaries or robberies are somehow increased during Halloween, but in all honestly those are crimes of opportunity” said Webb. “If people are about and about and it’s crowded those are deterrents to those type of crimes.”

WANE 15 sorted through old police activity logs to see if there were crimes that were reported more on Halloween.

The first one that jumped out was “suspicious individual” calls, but Webb said that it’s no cause for fear.

“We do get a little uptick in suspicious persons calls,” said Webb. “You have people out and about wearing masks and maybe standing and hanging out where they wouldn’t otherwise be hanging out, but it’s Halloween so people are out.”

The police log also indicated traffic related crimes on Halloween are common, which according to Webb does have some merit.

With more people than usual on the streets, and children running from house to house it can create more opportunities for injury and crashes.

Webb encourages people to use common sense and be safe, when crossing the road and driving on it.

“Make sure you cross at crosswalks,” said Webb. “People that are driving make sure that you turn your head headlights on a little bit early and watch for kids that may not be paying attention and running to and fro.”