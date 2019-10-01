Trial for man accused of killing H.S. coach, mentor begins

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The trial of a man accused of killing an assistant high school football coach in 2017 is underway.

Henry Underwood is charged with murder, felony murder and attempted robbery in the shooting death of Terrance Miles.

Miles was gunned down around 12:15 a.m. in mid-May near a parking lot entrance to East Central Towers apartments, along East Washington Boulevard.

He was an active youth mentor and coach at North Side High School.

Terrance Miles

The jury heard opening statements from the prosecution and defense, Tuesday afternoon.

The prosecuting attorney described Miles as a beloved member of the community, a high school coach and a volunteer. He went on to say that Underwood took his life in “a senseless and opportunistic” attempt at a robbery. Moments before the shooting Underwood and Jaevin Bowie were reportedly looking in nearby cars for items to steal.

The prosecution says Miles was shot multiple times, but it was the shot in the back that took his life.

Underwood’s attorney said he had no motive to kill Miles, but Bowie did. The defense attorney said Miles mentored Bowie as a child and Bowie recognized him the night of the shooting.

The defense will also argue that Bowie got rid of the guns and fled to Mississippi after the shooting and changed his story multiple times during police interrogations.

Jaevin Bowie was also linked to the killing. He pleaded guilty last year to lesser charges in exchange for his testimony at Underwood’s trial.

