ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On May 2, Trek the Trails will kick of the first of nearly two dozen weekly bike rides for the 2023 season on trails across Fort Wayne and New Haven.

The first bike ride will start at Salomon Farm Park off W. Dupont Road.

Most rides are eight to nine miles long, and participants are encouraged to bring their own helmet and drink.

After the Salomon Farm Park ride, Fort Wayne Trails will host a Trail Celebration Party with snacks from Trubble Brewing, a cash bar and a trail update from Fort Wayne Trails and the City of Fort Wayne.

Fort Wayne Trails said the events represent a “no man left behind ride,” and people of all skill levels are welcome to attend the bike rides.

The last bike ride of 2023 will start at the N. River Road Trailhead on Sept. 26.