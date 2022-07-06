Members of various tree removal companies in Fort Wayne get set to use a crane to remove a downed tree from on top of a home on Wednesday, 7/6/22.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After another storm with heavy rain and damaging winds Tuesday night, tree removal companies in Fort Wayne were called to action Wednesday.

The only problem is that most companies were still busy from the derecho that hit Fort Wayne on June 13.

Tuesday’s storm seemed surreal for some in the business.

“Déjà vu. It was Déjà vu from a couple weeks back,” Chris Mitchell said. I got a call from the city around one-o-clock in the morning. I mean, them guys are working hard, too, just trying to help people out.”

Mitchell is the owner of Mitchell Tree Company, which has been contracted by the city of Fort Wayne to help with tree removal.

He told WANE 15 they’ve been responding to a lot of 311 calls and added that it has been a very busy time for he and his workers.

“I mean, these guys have been working 7 days a week, 10 to 12 hours a day, but we’re here to help. It’s a bad situation for a lot of people. People have trees in their living room, and we’re just out here trying to help and clean up and get people back to normal,” Mitchell said.

WANE 15 met up with Mitchell Tree Company on Wednesday when they were at a home on Thieme Drive on the north end of the West Central Neighborhood.

The interesting thing is that they weren’t alone.

Dustin Seip, the owner of Brother’s Keeper’s Tree Service was there as well. He and Mitchell talked about how various tree companies have worked together since the derecho.

They said companies have lent cranes and other equipment to each other. They’ve all collaborated to make jobs easier and remove debris quicker.

We’ve been doing this a long time and we haven’t really seen anything like this. So, it’s kind of all hands on deck,” Mitchell said.

“The storms have been kind of nasty making the trees come up out of the ground, breaking stuff up, falling on people’s houses. It’s been really busy the past three weeks,” Seip said.

While private contractors have done a lot of work, the Fort Wayne Parks Department announced Wednesday it was handling efforts to remove downed trees from various streets around town.

All of that work has allowed the Fort Wayne Street Department to continue its work removing tree debris from the derecho in June.

Crews were seen on Wednesday collecting tree stumps and branches left near the curb on Woodhue Lane in a neighborhood off of West Jefferson Boulevard.

A city spokesperson told WANE 15 that the Street Department will continue it’s work to collect debris, but still doesn’t have a set timetable on how long it will take to get to everyone who needs materials collected.

They’re also assessing damage from Tuesday’s storm to determine if the amount of work they’ll have to do has significantly increased or not.