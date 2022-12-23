FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police and the City of Fort Wayne Street Department have been working to tackle road conditions and keep everyone safe Friday.

Sergeant Brian Walker, Public Information Officer with the Indiana State Police, said interstates, highways, county and city roads are a slippery mess because of the sheet of ice that’s underneath the snow.

“This is the worst I’ve ever seen all of our roadways, interstates, highways, back roads, for ice conditions,” Walker said.

He says their biggest concern is not the snow, but the sheet of ice that lies beneath. Since it’s not necessarily visible to the eye, many drivers are thinking that it’s just snow and not slowing down their speed. This has caused slide offs, crashes, and the need for assistance. Brian Shimkus, street commissioner for the City of Fort Wayne, said the combination of low temperatures, wind chills and snow are causing complications to how they’d usually handle clearing the roads.

“It got to the point to where treating the streets would cause you more problems than not treating the streets,” Shimkus said. “We didn’t want to get into a situation where we’re melting snow and it’s freezing as ice, that’ll cause you a lot of problems so for quite a while now we’ve just been out there trying to keep the streets open, keep them clear.”

WANE 15 was able to take a ride on a plow truck with Clint Lough, a driver for the City of Fort Wayne Street Department. Lough said it was a little frustrating that they couldn’t completely clear the roads.

“Right now we’re just having a hard time using any chemicals,” Lough said. “Right now, the best thing we got is the snow on the street for the traction.”

WANE 15 was scheduled to go on a ride along with ISP, but it was cancelled due to the amount of crashes and slide-offs. ISP said between 6 p.m. Thursday night and 6 a.m. Friday morning, ISP responded to 6 property damage crashes, 2 personal injury crashes, 11 slide-offs, and 6 motorist assists. From 6 a.m. Friday morning to 2 p.m. Friday afternoon, there were 16 property damage crashes, 2 personal injury crashes, 12 slide-offs, and numerous motorist assists.

According to the Allen County Sheriff Department, as of 6 p.m., they responded to 32 property damage vehicle crashes, 5 personal injury crashes, and 24 slide-offs. The Fort Wayne Police Department has not yet responded to our request for their winter weather patrol activity.

Officials advise you to really stay off the roads if you can. If you have to go out, take your time, reduce your speed, and be courteous to others.