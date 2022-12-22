COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) As a result of the expected high winds associated with a major winter storm making its way into the Midwest, the Ohio Turnpike has issued a travel ban for certain vehicles starting 6 a.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Sunday.

The following types of vehicles will be banned from traveling on the Ohio Turnpike until the travel restriction is canceled or expires:

All high-profile tow-behind trailers, campers, boats, and enclosed trailers. (Fifth wheel trailers are excluded.);

Commercial trucks towing an empty single 53-foot trailer;

All mobile homes, office trailers and livestock trailers;

All long combination vehicles (LCV) that include long double-trailer combinations exceeding 90-feet in length. (Enclosed trailers only, including Conestoga type trailers); and

All LCV triple-trailer combinations.

The following types of vehicles will be permitted to travel on the Ohio Turnpike:

Self-propelled motor homes;

Low-profile trailers;

Fold-down camper trailers;

Pickup trucks with slide-on camper units;

Vehicles towing fifth-wheel type trailers or any other type of trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks;

Commercial trucks towing single flatbed or box-type trailers;

Commercial trucks towing a single 53-foot trailer with cargo/loaded;

Commercial trucks towing a car hauler trailer;

Commercial trucks towing flatbed double-trailer combinations more than 90 feet;

Commercial trucks towing any double-trailer combinations less than 90 feet;

2-axle buses less than 40 feet; and

Buses with 3 or more axles less than 45 feet.

The travel ban for high-profile vehicles – which covers the entire 241-mile Ohio Turnpike – will be continually evaluated throughout the duration of the storm.