Travel advisory issued for Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Winter Weather Travel Advisory has been issued for Allen County.

The Allen County Department of Homeland Security says the heavy snow is continuing to fall making roads snow-covered, slick and hazardous for travel.

Drivers are urged to avoid travel if possible while crews work to clear and treat the roads this morning.

If anyone is travelling this morning, the Allen County Department of Homeland Security recommends you completely clear your vehicle of snowbefore traveling and drive slower than usual and plan to slide when stopping or turning.

Drivers should also take along a good winter coat hat and gloves to keep warm when you slide off of the road or become stuck in the snow.