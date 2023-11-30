ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – No injuries were reported when a train struck a semi tractor-trailer that became stuck on railroad tracks along the Ohio border Thursday afternoon, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

The semi began crossing tracks at State Line Road and Railroad Street a little before 3:54 p.m., a spokesman for the sheriff’s department said.

After the driver got out of the semi, the train struck and split the trailer hauled by the semi in half.

Nothing was inside the trailer at the time, the sheriff’s department said.

Officials have the road closed the area of State Line Road while damage can be assessed.