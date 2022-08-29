DEKALB CO., In.d (WANE) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a truck versus a train crash that left a Kendallville woman with serious injuries. It happened around 9:50 p.m. Sunday night.

A train conductor told police a Chevy Silverado, driven by 55-year-old Carolyn Honaker, was stopped at the railroad tracks in the 4300 block of CR 61 when a train was moving through the area. The conductor said he heard the engine rev on the truck, saw it drive around the crossing gate, and crash into the train car he was standing on, according to police.

Police cut Honaker’s seatbelt and removed her from the truck. She was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

The train was reportedly moving at 7 mph at the time of the crash. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, police said.