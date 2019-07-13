Train collides with stolen car in Warsaw; driver found hiding

James Douglas Cable

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – Around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon, Warsaw Police were called about a car vs. train collision and that the occupants were fleeing in different directions.

A female and young child were on E. Pope Street near the crossing while the driver, James Douglas Cable, fled along the tracks.

Cable was found hiding in an old camper on nearby private property.

Cable was listed as a possible suspect in the Illinois active stolen vehicle report of the red 2015 Kia Sportage involved in the collision.

Cable, 3038 W. 850 S., Bunker Hill, Indiana, is also currently listed on the Illinois Sex Registry, according to Warsaw police.

The 27-year-old female passenger said that she and her 7-year-old daughter had been offered transportation to the county fairgrounds. When Cable altered the travel plans, she protested that he either take them directly to the fairgrounds or drop them off on the side of the road.

Cable became upset and attempted to beat the train, even though the red flashing lights were operating correctly. After the collision, he attempted to physically force her to stay in the car. She grabbed her daughter and fled the scene on foot, based on the driver’s actions.

She was released after her interview.

Meanwhile, investigators suspect Cable has been in Indiana, instead of Illinois, since Sunday. They ask anyone with information on his whereabouts since Sunday to call the Warsaw Police Department at (574)385-2208 as the criminal investigation continues.

Cable has been preliminarily booked for Vehicle Theft, a level 6 felony, and other misdemeanor charges including Operator Never Licensed, Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident, and Possession of Paraphernalia.

Warsaw police add that other charges may be filed.