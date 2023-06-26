A semi trailer caught fire after a tire went flat on Monday, June 26, 2023 on I-69 in DeKalb County.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) The northbound lanes of I-69 in DeKalb County just south of Steuben County were closed for a time early Monday morning after a semi trailer caught fire.

The incident took place just after 1:30 a.m. according to a news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.

The driver of the semi was near the mile marker 340 interchange when he realized smoke was coming from the trailer after a tire had gone flat. He pulled over to the shoulder and the trailer then caught fire. The driver unhooked the tractor from the trailer and emergency crews arrived to put the fire out.

The driver was not hurt and no other vehicles were involved.