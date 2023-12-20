FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Wednesday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced recipients of a fourth round of grant money as part of the state’s Next Level Trails (NLT) program, with some of the money coming to northeast Indiana.

A map depicting the future layout of the Illinois Road Trail and the existing trails it will connect to. (Photo provided by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources)

A trail project in Fort Wayne that received NLT funding is a new development called the Illinois Road Trail, a 1.97-mile trail that will provide access to Jefferson Pointe and other businesses along Illinois Road.

The Illinois Road Trail will also connect to the Rivergreenway, Getz Road Trail, Ardmore Avenue Trail and Rockhill Park, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

The project received $1M in funding, which is nearly a quarter of its estimated cost of around $4.4 million.

Another trail project that received NLT funding will add 4.4 miles of trail to the Poka-Bache Trail in Steuben County.

The extension will stretch from southern Angola to Pleasant Lake, which will have the Poka-Bache Trail extend more than 11 miles of Steuben County upon completion.

A map depicting the future extension to the Poka-Bache Trail in Steuben County (Photo provided by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources)

The project received more than $5.2 million, which is more than 75% of the project’s estimated $6.9 million cost.

It is unclear where the rest of the funding for the northeast Indiana projects will come from.

The fourth round of NLT funding will provide $31.2 million to build 28 miles of trails across Indiana.

“Across the state, trails are making connections – bringing people and communities together in ways we’ve never seen before,” Gov. Holcomb said in a press release Wednesday. “The Next Level Trails program has elevated those connections with record trail funding and palpable energy. Through $180 million across four rounds, we’re funding important infrastructure that is making an impact now and will continue to be felt for generations to come.”

A full list of projects that received funding from the fourth round of NLT funding can be found online.