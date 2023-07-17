MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — Following a police detail on Monday, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office made three separate arrests involving a variety of charges.

The department’s Heroin Interdiction Team (HIT) conducted numerous traffic stops Monday that resulted in the three arrests.

Authorities arrested 43-year-old Christopher L. Brockman, 51-year-old Brian Briesacker, and 22-year-old Anthony Abels.

Christoper Brockman mugshot (Photo provided by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office) Brian Briesacker mugshot (Photo provided by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office) Anthony Abels mugshot (Photo provided by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office)

Brockman had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court for a previous charge, Abels had warrants for domestic violence and obstructing official business, and Briesacker faces charges of possession of methamphetamine.

In addition to the arrests, the HIT team issued six warnings and three citations to other motorists.