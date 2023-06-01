Several cars were damaged as a driver tried to evade police near Lake and North Anthony. (Tom Jaxtheimer)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police arrested a 19-year-old Wednesday following a pursuit with the driver who had three passengers, a gun, and marijuana in the car.

Justice T. Smith is accused of leading police on a chase in which his car also hit several other vehicles and injured those inside, according to a release from FWPD.

The pursuit began shortly after 5:30 p.m., when an officer tried to pull over the vehicle for a traffic violation near Colerick Street and Holton Avenue, and the vehicle fled. The suspect car hit “several vehicles” at the intersection of North Anthony Boulevard and Lake Avenue, police said, and some of the people inside those vehicles had non life-threatening injuries.

Smith’s vehicle was also damaged in the crashes, so he ran away on foot and was eventually apprehended by officers, the release said. The passengers in Smith’s car were released, police said.

Police discovered a gun in the 2100 block of Reed Street that had been thrown from the vehicle during the chase.

Smith is preliminarily charged with resisting law enforcement by fleeing in a vehicle, resisting law enforcement by fleeing on foot, leaving the scene of a crash causing bodily injury, and possession of marijuana.