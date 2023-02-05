MITCHELL, Ind. (WANE) — More details have been released in the shooting of two officers and the death of one suspect in Lawrence County.

According to Indiana State Police, a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation at 3:15 a.m. on Feb. 4 along SR 37. A second Sheriff’s Deputy and his K9 partner assisted the stop. The stop soon became a drug investigation after the K9 gave positive indication of drugs in the vehicle.

Officers searched the vehicle and did find narcotics inside. While the two officers attempted to handcuff the suspect, he ran on foot across SR 37 into a “grassy area.” As the officers tried to apprehend the suspect, he pulled out a handgun and began firing at “point blank-range” according to the release. Both officers were shot, but one officer was able to shoot back at the suspect.

More first responders arrived at the scene and transported the two officers to local hospitals. Later, they were airlifted to a hospital in Indianapolis. The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

As of now, both officers are in stable condition. An investigation of the scene is still ongoing. No names have been released at this time.