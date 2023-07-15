FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a crash that stemmed from a traffic stop early Saturday morning. The crash happened near Northside Drive and Glazier Avenue.

Around 12:15 a.m., officers attempted to pull over a motorcycle in the area of West State Boulevard and Wells Street for running a red light, police said. The motorcyclist refused to stop and a short chase began.

The driver of the motorcycle lost control and crashed. Police rendered the driver aid before he was transported to a hospital by medics, according to police.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to police.