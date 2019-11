FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police say a two vehicle crash stalled traffic on Illinois Road Tuesday afternoon.

Dispatchers say the crash happened in the westbound lanes of Illinois Road near Scott Road around 4:20 p.m. Police say there were two victims listed in good condition after the crash.

Westbound lanes were closed on Illinois Road, and access to Scott Road was also closed off as of 4:45 p.m.

Traffic maps showed westbound Illinois was backed up through Interstate 69.