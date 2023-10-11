FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Traffic was backed up Wednesday morning on I-69 due to a crash in southwest Fort Wayne.

A traffic camera from the Indiana Department of Transportation shows traffic was slowed near the 305 mile-marker and Illinois Road/ SR 14 northbound starting sometime before 9:30 a.m.

A post on X- formerly known as Twitter- from INDOT Trafficwise said all northbound lanes are blocked for the next three hours near Branstrator Road all the way to Bass Road.

INDOT traffic camera shows traffic is backed up on I-69 due to a crash near the 305 mile-marker

No information has been confirmed so far on the conditions of the drivers or how many vehicles were involved.