ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Traffic is backed up on I-469 near northeast Fort Wayne after a crash involving a semitrailer Friday morning.

Sometime around 7 a.m., a semi in the westbound lanes was involved in a crash near State Road 37, three miles east of Fort Wayne, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. Traffic is backed up on I-469 between Maysville and Wheelock roads, and the westbound left lane is expected to be closed until around 8:30 a.m., INDOT said.

Officers are redirecting traffic while the scene of the crash is cleaned up.

It’s not clear if any other vehicles were involved in the crash, or if anyone was injured.