NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – Three people were left in critical condition Wednesday after a semitruck and a car crashed at the intersection of Minnich Road and Dawkins/Lincoln Highway East.

WANE 15’s traffic tracker shows traffic is slowed near the intersection.

Dispatch confirmed to WANE 15 a semi crashed into a car that afternoon. New Haven Police were at the scene investigating and later told WANE 15 three people were injured.

Police later confirmed to WANE 15 that the three people injured in the crash were in critical condition.

Multiple ambulances were at the scene shortly before 4 p.m.