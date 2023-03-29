FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A traffic signal on U.S. 30 near the new Amazon distribution center just west of Fort Wayne is scheduled to be activated Thursday.

Final work is being done for the signal at the intersection with Flaugh Road. Traffic in the area will see an increase as a result of the Amazon facility.

Motorists will be notified of the new traffic light with “signal ahead” signs and rumble strips.

The Flaugh Road intersection is part of the U.S. 30 corridor study aimed at improving traffic flow and motorist safety along the busy four-lane highway. While plans are still in the development stage, there’s a chance the intersection could be transformed into an interchange in the future.