ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Traffic is congested on Interstate 69 in Allen County due to multiple crashes near the DeKalb County line Tuesday.

Sometime after 10 a.m., traffic began to slow to nearly a standstill on I-69 southbound near Hollopeter Road and the county line, according to INDOT Trafficwise.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department said officers are at the scene of multiple crashes involving multiple vehicles on the highway.

Slowdown near Hollopeter Road (Credit to INDOT Trafficwise) Slowdown near Allen, DeKalb county line (Credit to INDOT Trafficwise)

No serious injuries have been reported.