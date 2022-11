One of two cars that appears to have crashed head-on along Illinois Road.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police were called to a two car crash at Illinois Road and Hillegas Road Monday evening around 6:30.

Dispatch told WANE 15 nobody suffered life-threatening injuries but offered no other details.

The airbags in both vehicles were seen by a WANE 15 photographer to have deployed.

Southbound traffic was backed up along Hillegas from Illinois to Bass Road.

Traffic was expected to return to normal by 7:30.