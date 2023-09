FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcycle and a vehicle crashed Thursday afternoon, leaving traffic backed up near a busy Fort Wayne intersection.

Dispatch confirmed to WANE 15 a motorcycle and another vehicle crashed near Lima and Ley roads sometime around 1:45 p.m. About 10 police vehicles were at the scene, and officers were directing traffic in the area.

Any injuries have not been confirmed. The story will be updated as more details become available.