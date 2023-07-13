FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Motorists are stuck in the middle of a significant traffic jam along a portion of northbound I-69 in Fort Wayne Thursday afternoon.
The Indiana Department of Transportation’s traffic cameras and Google Maps show traffic is completely stopped on I-69 between the stretch of Goshen and Illinois roads.
It is not known what caused the traffic jam, nor is it known when traffic will clear up.
A string of crashes has plagued the stretch of I-69 between Illinois and Goshen Roads in recent weeks.
Indiana State Police told WANE 15 that authorities are aware that the stretch of I-69 is a “problem area” and that there is plenty of “enforcement action being taken daily.”
WANE 15 has a crew heading to the scene to learn more information.