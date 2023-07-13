FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Motorists are stuck in the middle of a significant traffic jam along a portion of northbound I-69 in Fort Wayne Thursday afternoon.

The Indiana Department of Transportation’s traffic cameras and Google Maps show traffic is completely stopped on I-69 between the stretch of Goshen and Illinois roads.

(Photo provided by the Indiana Department of Transportation) (Photo provided by the Indiana Department of Transportation)

It is not known what caused the traffic jam, nor is it known when traffic will clear up.

A string of crashes has plagued the stretch of I-69 between Illinois and Goshen Roads in recent weeks.

Indiana State Police told WANE 15 that authorities are aware that the stretch of I-69 is a “problem area” and that there is plenty of “enforcement action being taken daily.”

WANE 15 has a crew heading to the scene to learn more information.