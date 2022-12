FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Southbound traffic on I-469 between Maplecrest Road and Wheelock Road has been slowed because of a fatal crash.

Police at the scene confirmed with WANE 15 that a woman died after she was hit by FedEx truck. Police say they’re investigating if the woman was having car trouble and had stepped out of her vehicle to flag someone down when she was struck.

TRAFFIC ALERT: The right lane of southbound I-469 between the Maplecrest and Maysville exits is closed because of a crash. Please use caution in the area and watch for delays. Consider taking an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/E49n49Xyys — INDOT Northeast (@INDOTNortheast) December 1, 2022

This is a developing story will be updated when more information becomes available.