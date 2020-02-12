Closings and Delays
Traffic slowed, lights out along Lima Rd. after crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Traffic lights are out along Lima Road after a crash near Interstate 69, dispatchers say.

Police first responded to a report of a crash with injuries with an electric pole down at W Washington Center Road around 5:15 p.m. They confirmed traffic lights are out in the area, including as far south as Coliseum Blvd.

Police also said all directions of traffic were affected at Lima Rd. and W Washington Center Rd. as of 5:30 p.m.

Officers were working to open northbound traffic on Lima as soon as possible.

We have a crew at the the scene working to learn more.

