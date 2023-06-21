(WANE) – Trader Joe’s announced Wednesday a recall for frozen packages of the Organic Tropical Fruit Blend.

The product may have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the company said. The packages have SKU #51191 and best-by dates 01/30/24, 01/31/24, 02/01/24, 02/02/24, and 02/03/24

No illnesses have been reported as of the announcement Wednesday morning. Internally, Trader Joe’s has removed the product from sale and destroyed what’s in stock.

The company urged customers not to eat the Organic Tropical Fruit Blend, and to discard it or return it to any Trader Joe’s location for a full refund.

Customers with questions can contact customer service online or at (626) 599-3817 Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pacific Time.