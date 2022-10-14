FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Three Rivers Ambulance Authority reached an 80 percent compliance on “Priority 1” calls for the month of September, officials touted in a media release on Friday.

It’s the first month since April 2021 that the organization’s response time has been at the 80 percent level, and represents a 7 percent increase over the previous month, according to the media release.

“Priority 1” calls include strokes, heart attacks, difficulty breathing and major trauma. To be considered compliant, TRAA medics must arrive on the scene of such a call 90 percent of the time within 8 minutes and 30 seconds, officials said.

The increase in compliance comes after the ambulance authority had been plagued by staff shortages, low pay and complaints from local fire departments that had been making ambulance runs for the organization.

These problems led to the ambulance authority cutting ties with its contractor and giving workers raises.

“Some of the changes we are implementing are already having an effect, thanks in large part to the hard-working Paramedics and EMTs within our organization,” said TRAA Executive Director Joel Benz in the media release. “Statistically, this was our best month in a year and a half. We still have many challenges ahead of us as an organization, but I believe we are taking steps in the right direction.”

TRAA assumed operations from its contractor, Paramedics Logistics Indiana, LLC, at the beginning of September and retained nearly all the organization’s employees.