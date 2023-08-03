MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WANE) – An attorney who represents several former patients who received treatment at the Praxis by Landmark Recovery in Mishawaka is speaking out about the conditions his clients lived through.

This comes after three addiction treatment centers in Indiana said they are closing following multiple patient deaths.

Trevor Crossen, an attorney who owns the Carmel-based practice Crossen Law, reached out to WANE 15 Thursday to speak about a current lawsuit he and eight other patients filed in St. Joseph Superior Court against Praxis by Landmark Recovery.

WANE 15 reached out to Praxis by Landmark Recovery via email. A response has yet to be sent.

“We were originally contacted by one former patient of Praxis, as I was listening to his story, it was almost hard for me to believe and digest what he’s telling me,” Crossen said. “Then we started getting calls from multiple other former patients, and all of their stories about this toxic environment.”

WANE 15 reached out to Praxis by Landmark Recovery via email. A response has yet to be received.

WANE 15 asked Cossen about the conditions and harm the patients experienced, some claiming they were given wrong medication.

Crossen said the patients experienced mental abuse, were humiliated and talked down to.

“Many of these gentlemen went in with one problem and they came out with 15 more,” Crossen said. “That’s very difficult for these guys to persevere when they’re set up to fail.”

Crossen was told that patients were getting wrong medications and that staff were mixing up the medications.

“One of my clients was given a schizophrenia medication instead of his antidepressant,” Crossen said.

Conditions at the Mishawaka facility were so bad, according to the lawsuit, that Praxis “provided unsanitary living conditions, including but not limited to permitting human wastewater in the hallways.”

“One hundred percent, that was also what occurred at Bluffton as well,” Crossen said. “For example, at the Mishawaka facility, that the building was on septic and that it overflowed or backed up or what have you, and it flowed septic water and waste flowed into the rooms into the hallways, and the staff would just let it dry.”

If a crisis were to happen at the Mishawaka facility, Crossen claims that there was wasn’t structure. We asked Crossen if they know of any inspections done at the facilities, that is something he and his team are still trying to unfold.

“We’re still trying to figure out who has the oversight responsibilities for facilities like this,” said Crossen. “I don’t know if it’s the Indiana Department of Health or some other local governmental entity.”

During Crossen’s conversation with WANE 15, he went into depth about what he hopes this lawsuit does for his clients and other facilities.

Crossen told WANE 15 on Thursday that they have been contacted by former patients from the Bluffton facility, they expect to be filing a lawsuit against that facility next week.

Crossen added if anyone has experiences similar to the ones above to contact his law firm.