ALBION, Ind. (WANE) A water main break has caused the Town of Albion to issue a Boil Water Advisory for residents. The advisory is expected to last at least 48 hours and was officially issued at 1:30 p.m.

Prior to the issuance of the advisory, Noble County government offices with the exception of Superior Court 1 were closed.

The advisory is just precautionary according to an email from Town Manager Jacob Ihrie.