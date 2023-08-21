FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With a bit more than a year to go before completion, the topping ceremony was held Monday for The Pearl, 247 Pearl Street, another live-work-play development in downtown Fort Wayne.

The final steel beam was placed over 82’ high during the ceremony, with remarks from Larry Weigand, CEO Weigand Construction, and Chuck Surack, CEO Surack Enterprises.

The final beam to sit atop The Pearl

The Pearl is a $50 million mixed-use development from Sweetwater founder Chuck Surack and Lisa Surack and the city of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division. The 7-story development will feature commercial and event space including restaurants, residential and parking, and “live/work units.”

With over 100,000 man-hours worked on the site, Weigand thanked the crew for zero incidents or accidents, calling it “a tribute to every one of you.”

A new website also teases what’s to come for a section of the nearby Perfection Bakery building: the Pearl Street Arts Center, “a new center for musical life in Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana,” is set to open in 2024. While the space is said to include a music academy, performances and more, organizers have not revealed details so far.