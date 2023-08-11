WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) Top water skiers from around the country have converged on Warsaw to compete in the 2023 Indmar Division I Show Ski Nationals.

The three day event kicked off Friday at Hidden Lake just off U.S. 30 and State Road 15.

The show is hosted by the Lake City Skiers and includes 2,000 athletes and the top 14 teams in the country competing for the top spot. All shows are a themed production with music and costumes combining stage and water skiing. Spectators will see everything from barefoot water skiing to human pyramids featuring as many as 42 people behind one boat and acts with up to 60 skiers on the water at one time.

The tournament is free to the public to attend. (There will be a small parking fee of $5.00 per car.) Vendors will be on site and there will also be a beer garden available for those 21 and older.

For more information on tournament and other check out the Lake City Skiers website.