FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As we start a new year, we’re taking a quick look back at the top stories of 2022. From weather events to high profile crimes to the death of a beloved basketball star, people turned to WANE 15 for coverage of all the big events as they unfolded.

The following were the top five stories of the year, determined by page views on wane.com. Follow the links to see the previous coverage of each top story.

Number 5: June Derecho

In June, a severe storm swept through northeast Indiana with wind speeds of nearly 100 miles per hour. The wide-spread straight line wind damage officially qualified the storm as a derecho.

Tens of thousands lost power, some for days, trees were toppled and power poles snapped in half all around the area. The last derecho in Fort Wayne was back in 2012.

Number 4: Mayor Henry’s Arrest Video Released

In October, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry was arrested for OWI after police responded to a crash on Old Mill Road. He reached a plea agreement, which included suspending his license for 90 days, paying restitution, fines, and not drinking for a year.

WANE 15 requested the police body camera video using the Freedom of Information Act three times, but the city denied the request each time. Then a state public access attorney released an opinion that the city was violating the law by not releasing the video.

Multiple sources told WANE 15 that the mayor threatened the officers during his arrest, and in the interest of transparency and holding public officials accountable, we felt it was important to see the video to know the truth.

On December 16, hours of body camera video were released and it showed the mayor to be compliant at many times, but also repeatedly ask to talk to the chief of police or other supervisors and the officers could be heard fearing for their jobs.

Number 3: December Blizzard

While snow totals weren’t massive, the extreme cold and whipping winds caused blowing and drifting snow, which allowed visibilities to decrease to a level that met the official criteria for a blizzard.

It was so cold plow trucks had to be pulled from the roads because they stopped working.

The wind gusts were too much for the giant flag pole at Glenbrook Dodge – snapping it in half – crushing some cars below.

The last time Fort Wayne saw a blizzard was back in 2011.

Number 2: Delphi Homicides Developments

The 2017 deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German gripped the state for years as the case grew cold. But, major developments this year brought charges against Richard Allen.

Newly unsealed court documents show a single unspent round connect Allen to the girls’ killings.

Attorneys requested a change of venue out of Carroll County for the upcoming court proceedings and Allen County Judge Fran Gull was appointed as the special judge in the case.

Number 1: Caleb Swanigan Death

Basketball star Caleb Swanigan died suddenly of natural causes on June 20th at the age of 25.

The former Homestead High School basketball star and Indiana Mr. Basketball was an All-American at Purdue University and went on to be a first-round draft pick of the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers.

He spent three years in the NBA with the Blazers and the Sacramento Kings. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Swanigan decided against playing in the NBA bubble. He then pursued a music career.

Swanigan experienced homelessness as a child before being adopted and helped organize a fundraiser to combat homelessness.

Just missing the top five was the Warsaw pastor scandal.

In a months-long 15 Finds Out investigation into Pastor John B. Lowe II and the New Life Church and World Outreach, several women came forward to WANE 15 with allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior and mental manipulation.

As of our last check with investigators, Lowe has not been charged with any crimes.

Stay with WANE 15 in the coming year as we’ll continue to deliver local coverage you can count on.