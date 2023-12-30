FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — We asked the folks at Yelp, the social network that publishes crowd-sourced reviews, to create a list of Fort Wayne’s most buzz-worthy restaurant desserts for 2023.

The Bistro Blondie at Bistro Nota

5) The Bistro Blondie at Bistro Nota

Bistro Nota is just steps away from The Landing at 620 S Calhoun St, Fort Wayne, IN 46802.

Their website describes the Bistro Blondie as “Warm Toffee Sauce, Crushed Marcona Almonds, Mascarpone Center.”

Bistro Nota recently announced Chef Aaron Butts joined their team as team as a chef/owner.

The Churro Waffle at Solbird Kitchen & Tap

4) The Churro Waffle at Solbird Kitchen & Tap

Solbird Kitchen & Tap is a Mexican, Tex-Mex, Korean-Fusion eatery at 1824 W Dupont Road Fort Wayne, IN 46818, at the intersection of Dupont and Lima Roads.

The restaurant began as a food cart, then a food truck, before opening the brick and mortar space, which features numerous regional micro-brews on tap.

The S’mores at The Hoppy Gnome

3) The S’mores at The Hoppy Gnome

The Hoppy Gnome is across from the Courthouse downtown at 203 E Berry St Fort Wayne, IN 46802.

The menu describes the do-it-yourself S’mores as “house-made vanilla bean marshmallows, dark chocolate, graham crackers served with an open flame mini fire pit.”

The gastropub tells us the S’mores are popular with couples and families.

The Mud Pie at Cork ‘N’ Cleaver

2) The Mud Pie at Cork ‘N’ Cleaver

A Fort Wayne tradition for fine dining, The Cork ‘N’ Cleaver is located at 221 E Washington Center Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825.

The menu describes the Mud Pie as “A Rich Oreo Cookie Crust With Coffee Ice Cream, Topped With Chocolate Fudge, Toasted Almonds, And Whip Cream.”

The “Cork” is also known for its prime rib, impressive salad bar, and cozy fireplace seating.

The Flamin’ Donuts at BakerStreet Steakhouse

1) The Flamin’ Donuts at BakerStreet Steakhouse

You will feel the heat as the Flamin’ Donuts are prepared tableside at BakerStreet Steakhouse, 4820 N Clinton St, Fort Wayne, IN 46825.

House-made donut holes are placed in a pan of maple caramel, then flambeed with bourbon and served over vanilla ice cream.

A good opportunity to try many of these desserts (along with dozens more) will be the upcoming Savor Fort Wayne, scheduled for January 17 – 28, 2024.

Multiple restaurants offer special-priced meals featuring their top appetizers, entrees and desserts.