Salvation Army Tools for School making final push before students return

The Salvation Army kicked off its annual Tools for School program on Thursday, July 11 (WANE)

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Salvation Army’s Tools for School program said they’re making a final push to collect supplies before their supply drive ends Friday, July 31.

The program provides Allen County families in need with the essential school supplies their children require for class. It also gives the community a change to pitch in and help their neighbors with a supply donation.

Organizers said they’re making a special requests for masks because they are required as part of area school return plans. They said any mask will work, but washable masks are preferred to ensure long-term safety and usage.

Donations can be dropped off at any Walgreens in Allen County or at Sweetwater Sound. If you’d like to make a monetary donation, you can do that HERE.

Thanks to the community, the Salvation Army was able to provide more than 1,000 children with back-to-school supplies in 2019.