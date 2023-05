A truck got stuck under an overpass on Hanna Street in Fort Wayne on May 31, 2023.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A driver no-doubt faced a bit of embarrassment after he got the box truck he was driving stuck under an overpass on Hanna Street southeast of downtown.

The overpass clearly reads a clearance of 11′ 10″, while an sticker on the side of the truck indicates it needs 13′ 9″ of clearance.

Crews had to deflate the tires to get the truck unstuck and traffic was rerouted for a time.