(WANE) — Tom Spiece, 74, of Wabash, Indiana, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service.

An obituary on the funeral services website said Spiece died at Parkview Wabash Hospital, but did not mention the specific cause of death.

The obituary also included comments from Joel Geyer, a friend of Spiece, about how Spiece founded Spiece Fitness after taking over his father’s store, Dick’s Trading Post.

Geyer went on in the obituary to talk about how Spiece eventually owned eight stores in the area that sold various apparel such as jeans, boots and tennis shoes.

Arguably the most notable images of Spiece were his unique local commercials that saw Spiece travel to Egypt and other locations around the world.

Spiece also dealt with legal troubles throughout his life, including accusations of child labor violations and criminal trespassing.

Grandstaff-Hentgen says there will be no funeral services per Spiece’s request, but an online memorial guest book can be found on the funeral service’s website.